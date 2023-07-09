Ubuntu-Based Linux Lite 6.6 Comes with an AI Helper, Now Available for Testing

Linux Lite creator Jerry Bezencon announced today the general availability for public testing of the Release Candidate (RC) development version of the upcoming Linux Lite 6.6 distribution.

Still based on the Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series, powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, and featuring the Xfce 4.16 desktop environment series, Linux Lite 6.6 promises support for 22 new languages across many UI elements.

Among the newly supported languages, there are Afrikaans, Arabic, Chinese Simplified, Croatian, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese Brazilian, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Sweden, and Ukrainian.

Another interesting new feature in the upcoming Linux Lite 6.6 release is the implementation of an interactive AI Helper utility in Lite Welcome, based on OpenAI technologies. This provides users with an online real-time AI chatbot for obtaining assistance with their Linux Lite environment and also exploring a wide range of topics.

Linux Lite’s Lite Welcome app also received a new functionality that will display an “Install Now” button if Linux Lite is running live from a bootable USB flash drive. When Linux Lite is installed on your computer, the “Install Now” button will no longer be accessible in Lite Welcome.

Other than that, Linux Lite 6.6 comes with support for the latest Linux 6.4 kernel series for those who want better hardware support, an updated Papirus icon theme, new wallpapers, and the latest stable versions for some of the pre-installed apps and packages.

The final release of Linux Lite 6.6 will be available on September 1st, 2023. Until then, you can download the Release Candidate version right now from the announcement page linked in the first paragraph or by clicking on the direct download link below if you want to take it for a test drive.

However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version that shouldn’t be installed on a production machine! Before installing it, read about the known issues on the release announcement page.

