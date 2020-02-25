Ubuntu-Based MakuluLinux 2020 Wants to Convince Windows 7 Users to Switch to Linux

The MakuluLinux 2020 distribution has been released based on Ubuntu Linux and promising a familiar place for both Windows and Linux users.

Dubbed “LinDoz,” the MakuluLinux 2020 series is based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release and users Linux Mint’s beautiful and modern Cinnamon desktop environment by default to provide ex-Windows 7 users with a comfortable place if they decide to migrate from Windows to a Linux-based OS.

The developers note the fact that LinDoz is not designed to be a Windows clone, but a familiar place for Windows and Linux users alike. To achieve this goal, the devs refreshed the entire artwork, including themes, icons, and wallpapers, to make MakuluLinux look like Windows 7.

Another major change in the MakuluLinux 2020 series is the move from a Debian GNU/Linux base to an Ubuntu Linux based. The distro ships with core components from Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS, including the Linux 5.3 HWE kernel, which was backported by Canonical from Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine).

MakuluLinux is known for offering a modern, yet sophisticated GNU/Linux desktop to those who want to move from Windows to Linux, so this release comes packed with beautiful artwork, unique menu options, as well as many other tweaks, optimizations, and cool widgets.

Compared to previous releases, MakuluLinux 2020 promises some innovative ways for users to access certain parts of the distribution more easily, as well as out-of-the-box support for running Windows apps and games through the Wine, Steam Play Proton, Flatpak, and Snap technologies.

“You can now simply just double click an exe or msi file as you would in windows and run it. 32bit Library support has also been added to optimize Steam and gaming experience,” explain the MakuluLinux developers.

If you want to give MakuluLinux 2020 “LinDoz” a try, you can download the 64-bit live ISO image right now using the link below. Meanwhile, you can see it in action in the release video below, courtesy of the MakuluLinux team.