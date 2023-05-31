Ubuntu Now Runs on AMD-Xilinx Versal Adaptive SoC Evaluation Kits

Canonical announced today that its widely used Ubuntu Linux operating system is now enabled for the AMD-Xilinx Versal AI Core Series VCK190 Evaluation Kit.

The Versal VCK190 is the first Versal AI Core series evaluation kit from AMD-Xilinx, designed to enable designers to develop solutions using AI and DSP engines capable of delivering more than 100 times greater compute performance when compared to any available server-class CPUs on the market.

The AMD-Xilinx Versal AI Core Series VCK190 Evaluation Kit features the VC1902 Versal AI Core series ACAP, promising high throughput AI inference and signal processing for cloud, edge, and network applications.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Dual-Core Arm Cortex-A72 APU (Application Processing Unit) and Dual-Core Arm Cortex-R5F RTPU (Real-Time Processing Unit), 400 AI engines, 1,968 DSP engines, and 1,968 System Logic Cells (K).

It also comes with a PCIe Gen4 interface for high-compute performance markets, DDR4 and LPDDR4 memory interfaces, an HDMI port for video processing applications, SFP28 and QSFP28 optical interfaces, as well as an RJ-45 Ethernet port for networking, and FMC expansion connectors.

If you’ve ever wanted to run Ubuntu on the AMD-Xilinx Versal AI Core Series VCK190 Evaluation Kit, Canonical now provides optimized Ubuntu Desktop 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) images for the VCK190 Evaluation Kits (non-ES) models.

However, Canonical has marked these images as “Developer Preview” which means that they are meant for evaluation and development purposes only because of some known issues. For now, the Ubuntu Desktop 22.04 LTS images for AMD-Xilinx Versal Adaptive SoC Evaluation Kits shouldn’t be used in production systems, warns the company.

To get started with certified Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for AMD-Xilinx Versal Adaptive SoC Evaluation Kits and to download the available images, visit the official website and the dedicated wiki page for installation instructions.

Image credits: Canonical

