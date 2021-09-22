Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 Released for Supported Ubuntu Phones, This Is What’s New

After a 5-day delay, UBports released today the Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 software update for all supported Ubuntu Phone devices, adding various improvements and bug fixes for better stability and faster performance.

As reported earlier this week, Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 is another maintenance update based on the Ubuntu 16.04 operating system series until the UBports developers manage to finally port their Ubuntu Touch mobile OS to the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 adds support for Halium 7.1 and 5.1 devices, such as Samsung S3 Neo+ (GT-I9301I) and Google Nexus 6P, to access the gyroscope and magnetic field sensors, along with an initial and very basic implementation of a compass.

In addition, this update improves the messaging app to offer users a more focused way of reading incoming messages by no longer popping up the keyboard automatically. Also, Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 comes with the 16.04.7 App framework to add compatibility for platforms that don’t offer direct access to QtWebEngine.

Various bugs were squashed in this release to address very choppy and broken music playback, dark display when playing remote media containing video information only, as well as a critical issue that would lead to fast consumption of the battery when playing two audio streams in rapid succession.

Also fixed is an issue that prevented users from pausing music when the headphone cable has been removed, and the sound effect for camera and screenshot, which got replaced with better one. Also the Wi-Fi negotiation was improved to prevent unnecessary password dialogs if the connection can’t be established immediately.

Google Pixel 3a users received some important fixes as well, improving the camera app’s video recording capabilities, the proximity sensor during calls, and the overall stability of the device, which no longer hangs when shut down. More details about these bug fixes are available in the release announcement page.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 update is now rolling out to popular Ubuntu Phone devices like the BQ E4.5 Ubuntu Edition, BQ E5 HD Ubuntu Edition, BQ M10 (F)HD Ubuntu Edition, Meizu MX4 Ubuntu Edition, Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Edition, Fairphone 2, Google Pixel 3a, LG Nexus 4, OnePlus One, Vollaphone, Vollaphone X, and F(x)tec Pro1.

It will also be available for the PinePhone, PineTab, Huawei Nexus 6P, LG Nexus 5, Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi and LTE models), OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3 and 3T, Oneplus 5 and 5T, OnePlus 6 and 6T, Fairphone 3, Google Pixel 2XL, Sony Xperia X/Compact/Performance/XZ, Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (910F, 910P, 910T), Samsung Galaxy S3 Neo+ (GT-I9301I), BQ U Plus, Cosmo Communicator, Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet (LTE or Wi-fi only), and a bunch of Xiaomi devices like the Xiaomi Mi A2, A3, and MIX 3, Xiaomi Redmi 3s/3x/3sp, 4X, 7, Note 7, and Note 7 Pro, and Xiaomi Poco F1.

