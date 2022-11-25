Ubuntu Touch OTA-24 Released for Ubuntu Phone Users, Here’s What’s New

The UBports Foundation announced today the release of the OTA-24 software update for its Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for supported Ubuntu Phone devices.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-24 is here almost five months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 and while it’s still based on the Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) upstream repositories, it introduces further improvements to increase the overall stability and reliability of the mobile OS.

Highlights of this release include initial gesture support with double-tap to wake for selected devices, improvements to fingerprint unlock by allowing more backoff time between read retries, as well as support for media buttons on headsets for most Ubuntu Phone devices.

In addition, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-24 update adds support for handling the sms:// URL scheme for properly opening the Messaging app, adds Full HD 1080p support to the Aethercast implementation, improves SMS and MMS support, and adds various performance tweaks to the Mir-Android-Platform.

Various bugs were addressed as well in this release. For example, A/V desync during video recording was fixed for Google Pixel 3a devices, interactive drawer blur performance was improved, Reset Launcher and Messaging app freeze issues were fixed, broken Bluetooth on Volla Phone was fixed as well, and it’s now possible to set rotated images captured with your device’s camera as desktop wallpapers.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA-24 update is now rolling out to all supported Ubuntu Phone devices, including Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, BQ E4.5 Ubuntu Edition, BQ E5 HD Ubuntu Edition, BQ M10 (F)HD Ubuntu Edition, BQ U Plus, Cosmo Communicator, F(x)tec Pro1, Fairphone 2, Fairphone 3, Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Nexus 6P, LG Nexus 4, LG Nexus 5, Meizu MX4 Ubuntu Edition, Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Edition, Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi and LTE models), OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3 and 3T, Oneplus 5 and 5T, and OnePlus 6 and 6T.

Furthermore, it’s also available for the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (910F, 910P, 910T), Samsung Galaxy S3 Neo+ (GT-I9301I), Sony Xperia X, Sony Xperia X Compact, Sony Xperia X Performance, Sony Xperia XZ, Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet (LTE or Wi-fi only), Vollaphone and Vollaphone X, Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Mi A3, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Xiaomi Poco F1, Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 3s/3x/3sp (land), Xiaomi Redmi 4X, Xiaomi Redmi 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and 7 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 9 and 9 Prime, as well as Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro Max and 9S devices.

Last updated 8 hours ago