Ubuntu Unity 22.04.1 Released with the Latest Unity 7.6 Desktop Environment

Ubuntu Unity developer Rudra Saraswat released today Ubuntu Unity 22.04.1 as the first point release to the latest Ubuntu Unity 22.04 operating system series as part of the upstream Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) point release planned for later today.

While still an unofficial flavor, Ubuntu Unity 22.04 was released back in April 2022 as part of Canonical’s Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system series, providing fans of the good old Unity7 desktop environment with an up-to-date installation medium.

Today, Canonical will announce the first point release to its Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series, so we can expect the unofficial flavors like Ubuntu Unity and Ubuntu Cinnamon to also publish new point releases.

Ubuntu Unity 22.04.1 is already available for download and the good news is that it ships with the latest Unity 7.6 desktop environment, which is the first major update to Unity7 in the last six years. Of course, during this time, Unity7 was actively maintained by Rudra Saraswat, but only with small bug fixes.

“This is also the first release of Ubuntu Unity which uses Unity 7.6,” said Rudra Saraswat in the release announcement . “Ubuntu Unity 22.04.1 doesn’t use the Yaru-Unity theme, as support for Unity7 has been upstreamed to Yaru.”

Apart from including the latest Unity 7.6 desktop environment, the Ubuntu Unity 22.04.1 release fixes the Appearance settings in the Unity Control Center and adds the ability for users to set a desktop accent color from the Unity Control Center.

On top of that, the developer also addressed the gtk3-nocsd (double-headerbar) issue that apparently was still present in Ubuntu Unity 22.04 even after applying the latest updates. All the upstream changes and updated packages are also included in this first point release to Ubuntu Unity 22.04.

If you want to give Ubuntu Unity a try on your personal computer, you can download the Ubuntu Unity 22.04.1 point release right now from the official website. Existing Ubuntu Unity 22.04 users need only to keep their installations up to date at all times to receive the most recent software versions and bug fixes.

