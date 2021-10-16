Ubuntu Web Remix 20.04.3 Released with /e/ on WayDroid and Linux Kernel 5.11

Creator of Ubuntu Unity and UbuntuEd, Rudra Saraswat announced today the release of Ubuntu Web Remix 20.04.3 as the latest version of this unofficial Ubuntu flavor that aims to be a Chrome OS alternative.

Remember Ubuntu Web? It was first announced last year in November as an alternative to Chrome OS or Chromium OS. It’s an unofficial Ubuntu flavor created by Rudra Saraswat, the maintainer of Ubuntu Unity, offering Web Apps, Android apps, and support for apps from the de-Googled /e/ Foundation.

While it has an emphasis on Web Apps, Ubuntu Web Remix looks and feel like a real GNU/Linux distribution that you can easily put on your desktop or laptop computer. It features the GNOME desktop environment by default, but with a minimal set of native Linux apps pre-installed.

The new release, Ubuntu Web Remix 20.04.3 is based on the recently released Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system and uses its Linux 5.11 kernel by default, which translates to better hardware support so you can use Ubuntu Web Remix on more computer where it didn’t work before.

But the biggest new feature is /e/ on WayDroid, a port of the popular Anbox alternative WayDroid to /e/ 10, allowing users to use Android or /e/ apps with native performance from the /e/ store in Ubuntu Web.









But there’s a catch, as you won’t be able to use /e/ on WayDroid unless you install Ubuntu Web Remix on bare metal (VMs and live sessions aren’t yet supported). After installing the system, launch the /e/ on WayDroid app from the launcher and follow the on-screen steps.

Also, the developer warns users of an NVIDIA GPU that they need to switch to the integrated graphics card or use software rendering if they want to use WayDroid, which doesn’t support NVIDIA GPUs.

On top of that, the Ubuntu Web Remix 20.04.3 release promises to address the boot issues from version 20.04.2 on non-UEFI machines. With that in mind, you can download the new release right now using the direct download link below or by visiting the official website.

