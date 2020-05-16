VirtualBox 6.1.8 Released with Support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, CentOS 8.2

Oracle released VirtualBox 6.1.8, a new maintenance update to their latest VirtualBox 6.1 series of one of the best free, open-source and cross-platform virtualization software.

In VirtualBox 6.1.8, Oracle added Guest Additions support for the recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, CentOS Linux 8.2, and Oracle Linux 8.2 (only with the Red Hat compatible kernel) distributions. In previous releases, the Guest Additions failed to compile on these distributions.

The Guest Additions were also improved with proper support for resizing X11 guests and better handling of multi-monitor configurations, as well as the re-implementations of the “VBoxClient–checkhostversion” functionality to check the host version of the VirtualBox client for debugging purposes.

Another interesting change in VirtualBox 6.1.8 is the addition of support for longer command lines in Guest Control, which also received various stability improvements and support for handling multiple environment variables supplied to “VBoxManage guestcontrol VM run.”

On top of that, the graphical user interface saw some improvements. For example, there are fixes for several layout and mouse position handling bugs with soft keyboard, support for renaming virtual machines that are in saved state, and a fix for a crash that occurred when the last VM was removed.

Last but not least, VirtualBox 6.1.8 addresses an issue with serial support that slowed down guest output when using the TCP server mode without any client being connected.

You can download VirtualBox 6.1.8 right now from the official website for your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.