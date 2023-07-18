VirtualBox 7.0.10 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernels 6.4 and 6.5

Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.10 as the latest stable release for this popular and powerful open-source, cross-platform, and free virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.8, the new release adds initial support for the Linux 6.4 kernel series for both guests and hosts, initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.5 kernel series only for hosts, initial support for Indirect Branch Tracking for hosts, and initial support for both Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3 kernels for guests and hosts.

Also for Linux Guest Additions, the VirtualBox 7.0.10 release introduces general improvements in the installer area, fixes an issue when the reloading of the vboxvideo module caused a kernel panic in some guest machines, and fixes an issue when kernel modules were rebuilt during each boot when guests without X11 installed.

In addition, Linux hosts and guests get an improved condition check when kernel modules need to be signed. On top of that, audio was improved to use the PulseAudio backend when pipewire-pulse is running rather than falling back to the ALSA sound server.

Among other noteworthy changes, VirtualBox 7.0.10 adds initial support for OpenGL 4.1, improves support for virtual machines configured with TPM 1.2, introduced general improvements to both OCI and GUI, improves support for macOS 13.3 Ventura, and improves support for Windows 11 guests.

Various bugs were addressed as well, including the handling of argument 0 for a started guest to allow users to explicitly specify it with the new --arg0 option, which will effectively restore the behavior of former VirtualBox versions, an issue with the --ignore-orphaned-processes parameter, as well as a bug causing flooding of the release log on Intel hosts while walking page tables and executing nested VMs.

More details can be found in the full changelog.

VirtualBox 7.0.10 is available for download right now from the official website as precompiled binaries for a wide range of GNU/Linux distributions, as well as a universal installer for other distros. Keep in mind to also download and install the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack for a full virtualization experience.

