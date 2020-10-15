Vivaldi Web Browser Brings Back the 80s with Built-In Retro Arcade Game

Vivaldi Technologies released today the Vivaldi 3.4 web browser, the first release to ship with an arcade-style retro runner game.

Meet Vivaldia, the brand-new retro arcade-style runner game that comes with the Vivaldi 3.4 release of the Chromium-based web browser for Linux, Android, Chromebook, Mac, and Windows platforms. The game is inspired by CyberPunk and Future Noir genres and brings back good old memories for die-hard computer users like me.

Vivaldia is all about fun! Developed in partnership with Porcelain Fortress, the game is set in a world where humans and technology collide, where you have to claim your city back and save the humans of the city by fighting evil machines.

The game even features support for gamepads to really bring back the 80s, and it works both online and offline. On the desktop, you can access it in Vivaldi 3.4 by clicking on the floating button on the Start Page or by typing vivaldi://game in the browser’s address bar. Here’s a sneak peek…

“Our goal with Vivaldia is not only to give users a great fun game in the browser but to tell our own story – about how Vivaldi is taking the technology behemoths head-on and continues to crusade against the concentration of power that lies in a few global corporations,” says Jon von Tetzchner, Vivaldi CEO.

Apart from the Vivaldia retro game, the Vivaldi 3.4 release comes with a bunch of improvements and new features to enrich your browsing experience. For example, the browser now lets you fully customize the Context Menu for your needs and introduces Periodic Reload for tabs to keep them up to date with what your browsing.

Moreover, Vivaldi 3.4 adds support for capturing screenshots directly into a new note, makes it easier to create Speed Dial folders, lets users select a custom image for non-synced profiles, and updates the tiling commands to respect your previously active tab.

You can download Vivaldi 3.4 right now from the official website. Vivaldi 3.4 is also available for Android devices, including Chromebooks, which includes three different layouts for the Speed Dial to make the web browser compatible with even more devices, on small and large screens.

Image: Vivaldi Technologies

Last updated 15 mins ago