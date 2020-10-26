Vote for the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” Desktop Artwork Now

With the upcoming Freeze stage knocking at the door of the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system, it’s time for the community to vote for the default desktop artwork.

Opened to submissions since early August, the artwork proposals for Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye,” the next major release of the popular Debian GNU/Linux operating system, has reached its deadline last week on October 15th, and now the community can vote for the winner.

Jonathan Carter announced today that it’s time for the Debian community to choose the desktop artwork to be used in Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye.” The review period for the final proposals starts today, October 26th, until November 9th, and the winner will be unveiled in mid-November.

There are a total of 17 artwork proposals that managed to get in the finals, and you can vote for your favorite ones right now at https://surveys.debian.net. But before you go voting, make sure you review each artwork proposal on the dedicated Debian Wiki page.

Once you reviewed all the artwork proposals, you can go vote for your favorite ones by double clicking on them or using drag and drop to move the entries you like from the “Your ranking” list to the “Your choices” list at the bottom of the page, in the order that you want, the first being the most important.

The above are the ones I like. You should choose the ones you like best, but keep in mind that in the end the Debian team will choose the one that’s most “Debian,” and also probably the one that’s “Bullseye.”

The final release of the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system is expected sometime in summer 2021, most probably in early June. It will ship with the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel by default, as well as various other improvements and new features that will be revealed in time.

Image: Daniel Galleguillos Cruz

Last updated 15 hours ago