Xubuntu 20.04 LTS Wallpaper Contest Is Now Open for Submissions

The Xubuntu team announced today that it is organizing a wallpaper contest to celebrate the upcoming Xubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system release.

With less than two months before the release of Xubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), the Xubuntu community interested in contributing beautiful artwork to the upcoming operating system release is invited to submit their artwork to the official wallpaper contest.

The Xubuntu 20.04 LTS wallpaper content is aimed at the Xubuntu community, of course, but anyone who wishes to see its artwork displayed in front of hundreds of thousands of users who will install the Focal Fossa release after April 2020 are invited to contribute.

However, there are a few rules to follow before diving in. First, you can only submit a total of five pieces of artwork, so make sure you submit only the best of the best and that their quality is top notch.

Second, you should only submit your work, not others’. However, it is OK if you submit artwork derived from someone else’s artwork, but only if circumstantial changes were made. When doing so, you must select the “Other” license type and link to the original.

It is also allowed to submit artwork of family members if you have permission to do so. Lastly, you should read the Terms and Guidelines before submitting anything.

With that out the way, you can now submit your artwork for Xubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), head over to the wallpaper contest’s page, where you will have to register for an Ubuntu One account or log in if you already have one.

Winners will be announced in late March, just before Xubuntu 20.04 LTS enters beta testing. The Xubuntu team will pick six winning submissions to be included in the Xubuntu 20.04 LTS release and the winners will also receive some shiny Xubuntu stickers.