You Can Now Install 64-Bit EndeavourOS ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4

Good news today for owners of a Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer as they can now install the EndeavourOS ARM distribution with a 64-bit kernel, along with new graphical environments.

EndeavourOS founder Bryan Poerwo announced today that there’s a new version of the EndeavourOS ARM installation script that lets you install the Arch Linux-based distribution on several SBCs, which now offers a 64-bit installation option for Raspberry Pi 4 models.

This is possible thanks to the use of the 64-bit kernel from the official Raspberry Pi OS developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. The 64-bit installation option is available alongside the 32-bit installation option and adds support for USB storage devices and the Linux 5.15 kernel series.

The previous version of the installation script used an AArch64 (ARM64) kernel that did not support USB storage devices on the Raspberry Pi 4, so this should come as excellent news for those wanting to use a 64-bit EndeavourOS install on their Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computers.

“It was a request that was high on the list of our ARM users and now we are proud to present our new and improved ARM installation script with the option to install more desktop environments, window managers, and a 64-bit installation option for the Raspberry Pi4b,” said project lead Bryan Poerwo.

In addition to the 64-bit installation option for Raspberry Pi 4 SBCs, the new installation script also adds the ability to install several graphical environments, including the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, as well as the Qtile, Openbox, and Sway window managers.

If you have a Raspberry Pi 4 and you want to install EndeavourOS ARM, you can follow the instructions provided by the development team here. Basically, you’ll have to write the latest EndeavourOS ISO image on a microSD card, then download the EndeavourOS ARM installation script, and run the text-based installer, which has several stages.

Last updated 23 hours ago