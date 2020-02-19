You Can Now Install KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS in Kubuntu 19.10, Here’s How

The latest KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment is now available for installation in the Kubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system.

Launched in October 2019, the Kubuntu 19.10 release ships with the KDE Plasma 5.16 desktop environment by default. Users have been able to update to the more recent KDE Plasma 5.17 series soon after the release, and now they can install the latest KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS version.

The Kubuntu team announced today that the recently released KDE Plasma 5.18.1 packages are now available in the Kubuntu Backports PPA repositories, along with newer versions of the KDE Frameworks and KDE Applications software suites. This means that users can finally upgrade their favorite desktop environment to Plasma 5.18 LTS.

Here’s how to install KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS in Kubuntu 19.10

To install the latest KDE Plasma 5.18.1 LTS desktop environment on your Kubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating systems, you will have to set up the Kubuntu Backports PPA. For that, you must open the Konsole terminal emulator and run the command below.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports

Once you added the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository, you can update to KDE Plasma 5.18.1 LTS by running the following command in Konsole, or your terminal emulator of choice. Alternatively, you can use the Plasma Discover graphical package manager to install these updates.

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade

Now that the Kubuntu Backports PPA is installed on your Kubuntu machine, you will automatically receive new KDE Plasma 5.18 point releases as they are published upstream by the KDE Project. The next planned point release is Plasma 5.18.2, which is expected to hit the streets next week on February 25th.

KDE Plasma 5.18 is an LTS (Long-Term Support) series of the popular and open-source desktop environment, which means that it will receive updates for the next two years. However, the Kubuntu team advises users to stay with the KDE Plasma 5.16 series that ships with Kubuntu 19.10 by default.

Of course, don’t forget to reboot for the changes to take effect!