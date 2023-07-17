You Can Now Upgrade Linux Mint 21.1 to Linux Mint 21.2, Here’s How

The wait is finally over! The upgrade path from Linux Mint 21.1 “Vera” to the latest Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” release is now open and you can now upgrade your installations by following the steps below.

Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” arrived over the weekend as the latest stable Linux Mint release featuring the Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment, improvements to many of the official Linux Mint apps, as well as up-to-date packages from the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS repositories.

Linux Mint 21.2 uses the same package base as Linux Mint 21.1 “Vera”, which means that you can easily upgrade your existing installations without downloading the new ISO images. But, before proceeding with the upgrade process, make sure you have a recent backup of your most important files, just in case.

To start up the upgrade process, open the Update Manager utility from the applications menu and if there are any updates available, apply them. Once your system is up to date, you will also need to also update the Update Manager app to its latest version.

Then, go to the Edit menu and you’ll see a new entry called “Upgrade to “Linux Mint 21.2 Victoria”.” Click it to open the upgrade window.

Now follow the on-screen instructions to start the upgrade process. Basically, just click “Next” on the four screens, and at the fourth one you also have to check the “I understand the risk. I want to upgrade to “Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria”” checkbox. Click “Apply” to continue and input your password when prompted.

Once you click on the “Apply” button, the upgrader will start downloading packages and then install them. Of course, this process can take only a few minutes or a couple of hours, depending on your Internet connection speed and hardware specs.

Once all the packages have been downloaded and installed, you will be notified that your Linux Mint 21.1 computer has been successfully upgraded to Linux Mint 21.2 and that you need to reboot your PC for all the changes to take effect.

That’s it! Now it’s time for you to enjoy your brand-new Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” installation and its cool new features.

