Zorin OS 16 Celebrates More Than 1 Million Downloads with Lite Edition

The Zorin OS devs announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 16 Lite edition of their latest Zorin OS 16 distribution for users of low-end computers.

Based on Zorin OS 16, which has been downloaded more than 1 million times since its release back in mid-August 2021, the Zorin OS 16 Lite edition is here to offer those who want to install the latest version of this Ubuntu-based operating system on a streamlined distribution designed to run on low-spec computers from 15 years ago.

“We’re thrilled to say that [Zorin OS 16] it’s been downloaded over 1 million times. We’ve been overwhelmed by the terrific feedback we’ve heard from users around the world and the press. Thank you all for helping to make this the biggest release of Zorin OS ever,” said the devs.

Zorin OS 16 Lite is based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series and the lightweight Xfce 4.16 desktop environment. Under the hood, it’s powered by Linux kernel 5.11, just like Zorin OS 16.

It offers refreshed and new visuals, support for multi-monitor setups, a more customizable taskbar that now features window previews, fractional scaling for HiDPI/4K displays, and the new Zorin Appearance app from Zorin OS 16.

It also introduces new multi-touch and touchpad gestures, the ability to change the panel’s size and transparency, the ability to show, hide, and move the panel’s buttons and indicators, a revamped lock screen, support for Flatpak apps, better fingerprint reader support, a new Sound Recorder app, and improved privacy.

On top of that, the new Lite edition lets users sideload apps and games to make your Windows to Linux transition even easier by allowing you to install the software you need if it’s not available on Linux. Moreover, Rhythmbox is available as default music player.

You can download Zorin OS 16 Lite right now from the official website or by clicking the direct download link below. A Pro Lite edition is available for purchase for €39 (~$44 USD) with additional desktop layouts, including Chrome OS-like and Windows Classic-like.

Last updated 4 hours ago