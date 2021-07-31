4MLinux 37.0 Distro Released, Powered by Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS with Reiser4 Support

Mini distribution 4MLinux has been updated today to version 37.0, a major stable release that brings new features, improvements, and latest updates.

More than four months in development, 4MLinux 37.0 is here with support for more software that you can install via extensions, since this is a modular Linux distro. The new apps that you can install in this release are the Dmidecode tool for reading hardware-related data from SMBIOS, FluidSynth software synthesizer with VMPK (Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard, HandBrake video transcoder, and qBittorrent BitTorrent client.

Under the hood, there are even better news as 4MLinux 37.0 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, which has been patched to support the Reiser4 file system. This means that you should be able to install 4MLinux on a Reiser4 formatter drive, but also to handle such disk drives.

On top of that, this release comes with up-to-date apps, including the LibreOffice 7.1.5 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 90.0.2 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.12.0 email and news client, Audacious 4.1 music player, VLC 3.0.16 and MPV 0.33.0 video players, AbiWord 3.0.5 document processor, GIMP 2.10.24 image editor, Gnumeric 1.12.50 spreadsheet editor, Chromium 90.0.4430.212 web browser, and Mesa 21.0 graphics stack.

The server edition, 4MServer, which lets you deploy a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB and PHP) server on your computers, has been updated as well in this release and it ships with the Apache 2.4.48, MariaDB 10.6.3, PHP 5.6.40 and 7.4.21, Perl 5.32.1, as well as Python 2.7.18 and 3.9.1 components.

4MLinux 37.0 is available for download right now using the links below as 4MLinux (full edition with all standard apps and the JWM window manager), 4MLinux Core (minimal edition that can also be used as a rescue system), and 4MServer (server-oriented edition). All editions are supported only on 64-bit computers.

