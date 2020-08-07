AMD Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 Released with Support for Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS

AMD released Radeon Software for Linux 20.30, a new version of its proprietary graphics driver for AMD Radeon GPUs with support for new GNU/Linux distributions.

AMD Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 is now available with full support for the recently released Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, as well as for the SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop and Server 15 Service Pack 2 (SP 2).

Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 now supports a total of eight distribution releases, including Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS, CentOS 7.8, CentOS 8.2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.8, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 15 SP2, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP2.

If you’re using any of these systems on your computer(s) powered by an AMD Radeon graphics card supported by the AMD Radeon Software for Linux, you should update the drivers to version 20.30 as soon as possible.

The Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 consists of the AMDGPU All-Open and AMDGPU-Pro driver and is available for download right now from the official website, where you’ll also find detailed installation instructions for your favorite Linux distro.

The Radeon Software for Linux graphics drivers are compatible with the following AMD Radeon graphics series: AMD Radeon RX 5700/5600/5500, AMD Radeon RX Vega, AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, AMD Radeon VII, AMD Radeon RX 550/560/570/580/590, AMD Radeon RX 460/470/480, and AMD Radeon Pro Duo.

The AMD Radeon R9 Fury/Fury X/Nano, AMD Radeon R9 380/380X/390/390X, AMD Radeon R9 285/290/290X, ​​AMD Radeon R9 360, AMD Radeon Pro WX, AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100, AMD Radeon Pro WX 8200, and AMD FirePro W9100/W8100/W7100/W5100/W4300 series of GPUs are also supported.

