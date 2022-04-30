Arch Linux-Inspired KaOS 2022.04 Distro Arrives with Linux 5.17 and Latest KDE Goodies

The KaOS project announced today the release and general availability of KaOS 2022.04 as the ISO snapshot for April 2022 of this Arch Linux-inspired GNU/Linux distribution built around the KDE Plasma ecosystem.

Coming two and a half months after KaOS 2022.02, the KaOS 2022.04 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series and includes the most recent KDE goodies, such as the KDE Plasma 5.24.4 LTS desktop environment, KDE Gear 22.04 software suite, and KDE Frameworks 5.93 software suite, all compiled against Qt 5.15.3.

The KDE Gear 22.04 software suite introduces a new app called Skanpage, which is a simple and easy-to-use document scanning application designed for multi-page scanning and saving of documents and images. Skanpage is now included in the software repositories of KaOS Linux if you need such an app.

Another interesting change in the KaOS 2022.04 release is the move to the iwd (iNet wireless daemon) wireless daemon written by Intel. The KaOS team thoroughly tested IWD for the past two years and it now decided that it’s time for it to finally replace wpa_suplicant as the default wireless daemon for KaOS Linux.

KaOS uses the famous Calamares graphical installer to let users install the distribution on their personal computers with ease. This release updates Calamares to give users the option to either view a generic slideshow with information about the distribution or see what the installer Calamares is currently doing.

Under the hood, KaOS 2022.04 ships with an updated toolchain containing some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies. These include GNU Coreutils 9.1, Glib2 2.72.1, systemd 250.4, Boost 1.78.0, DBus 1.14.0, Mesa 22.0.2, Vulkan 1.3.212, util-linux 2.38, and libusb 1.0.26.

Without further ado, if you want to give KaOS Linux a try on your personal computer, you can download the 2022.04 release right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below. Existing KaOS users will only have to update their installations by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator.

