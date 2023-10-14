Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO Release Brings Linux 6.5, Installer Improvements

Arch Linux’s October 2023 ISO release is now available for download powered by a new kernel and featuring a much-improved installer that offers new features and fixes bugs.

While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

On top of that, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot comes with the latest archinstall text-mode installer. Archinstall 2.6 was introduced in Arch Linux’s September 2023 ISO snapshot, but it received three maintainer updates since then, up to version 2.6.3.

Of course, this means you’ll get new features like the ability to set a custom number of parallel downloads, an option to use the TUI-based ly as a display manager, an option to use Slick-Greeter with the LightDM login manager, and support for loop devices.

The Arch Linux installer also added support for the Kitty, Dolphin, and Wofi as pre-configured default apps to the Hyprland tiling Wayland compositor, support for the ESP partition flag, improvements to GRUB installation on MBR devices and non-/boot ESP, support for CJK text alignment, and the ability to assign mount points on existing partitions.

The instructions to run archinstall from the live ISO image have been updated as well, the Portuguese translation was updated, there’s a new translation for the Romanian language, and numerous issues/bugs/typos were addressed to provide you with the best possible Arch Linux installation experience.

If you want to deploy Arch Linux on new computers, you can download Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for October 2023 right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below.

Existing Arch Linux users need only to keep their installation up to date by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator.

Last updated 1 hour ago