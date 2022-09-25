Avidemux 2.8.1 Released with 8-Bit VP9 VDPAU Hardware Decoding, New Filters, and More

Avidemux, the popular open-source, free, cross-platform non-linear video editing and transcoding software, has been updated to version 2.8.1, a big update that brings exciting new features and many enhancements.

Avidemux 2.8.1 is here nine months after Avidemux 2.8.0 and introduces several new features like a 3-band equalizer, new downmix options, namely stereo headphone and headphone virtual surround, the ability to configure up to 32 audio tracks, and three new filters, namely 3D LUT, Arbitrary Rotate, and Decimate.

This release also implements custom frame rate change (audio stretch with pitch control), a configurable compressor (DRC), independent channel gain and delay options, channel remap options, and a new option in the “Resize”, “Fit to size”, and “Zoom” filters to force the app to remember the selected resize method.

On top of that, Avidemux 2.8.1 brings HDR tone mapping performance and quality improvements, support for 8-bit VP9 hardware decoding via VDPAU (Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix) on Linux systems with GPUs that feature a VP9 decoder, as well as OpenGL rendered on-the-fly preview in video filter configuration dialogs to improve performance on HiDPI displays.

The user interface has been improved as well in this release and it now offers better support for HiDPI displays with a new HiDPI compatible button set, Light and Dark theme options in the View menu, extended file information, new buttons to seek to selection start (A) and end (B) in on-the-fly video filter preview, and scalable and draggable logo image in the “Add logo” video filter configuration dialog.

Last but not least, Avidemux 2.8.1 makes it possible to save the volume setting on exit, adds the ability to use the mouse wheel to seek by 60 seconds cycles through 1/2/4/60 seconds seek modes, adds a new keyboard shortcut (CTRL+F) to quickly add partial filters, and adds a new video encoder for macOS systems called VideoToolbox HEVC (“ffVTEncHEVC”).

Under the hood, the new Avidemux release comes bundled with the FFmpeg 4.4.2 multimedia framework and fixes for various issues like a crash that occurred when finishing the encoding with the VP9 encoder, multiple crashes in the “Resample FPS” video filter when enabling motion interpolation, a copy to clipboard crash when the selection extends to the end of video, as well as a crash in the VA-API driver on Linux systems.

More details about the bugs fixed in Avidemux 2.8.1 are available in the release notes, on the official website, from where you can also download the new release as an AppImage universal binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution.

