Canonical Announces Real-Time Ubuntu Optimized for Intel Core CPUs

Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, announced today the availability of real-time Ubuntu kernels optimized on Intel Core processors with TSN and TCC support.

Earlier this year in February, Canonical announced the general availability of the real-time Ubuntu kernel for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users with an Ubuntu Pro subscription. This real-time kernel provides enterprises with end-to-end security and reliability for their time-bound workloads.

Now, Canonical has optimized its Ubuntu RT kernel for Intel silicon, enabling enterprises to harness the power of Linux for a wide range of use cases, including Telco workloads, automation systems for the factory floor, and life-saving medical equipment.

“With the support of optimized Real-time Ubuntu on cutting-edge Intel silicon, enterprises can handle the most demanding workloads,” said Cindy Goldberg, VP of Silicon Alliances at Canonical. “Canonical’s collaboration with Intel allows us to provide a reliable and secure framework for developers and manufacturers, ensuring the longevity and success of their devices in the field.”

With this expansion of the real-time Ubuntu kernel, Canonical addresses the growing need for real-time capabilities among enterprises that want to improve efficiency, optimize operations, and guarantee reliability for their mission-critical systems.

Canonical says that its optimized real-time Ubuntu kernel for Intel SoCs will drive innovation, streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and deliver optimal productivity. The solution is supported on Intel Core processors with Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC) and Intel Time Sensitive Networking (TSN).

While Intel TSN support ensures processing and network priority for time-sensitive applications and workloads, Intel TCC support prioritizes access to cache, memory, and networking for real-time workloads.

Since it’s available for the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system series, Canonical also promises up to 10 years of package updates for its real-time Ubuntu kernel on Intel processors. To get started with real-time Ubuntu on Intel SoCs, visit the official website.

