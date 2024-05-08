Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6

The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the Fedora Asahi Remix 40 distribution developed in close collaboration with Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project for Apple Silicon Macs.

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 40 operating system series and the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is here to introduce conformant OpenGL 4.6 support to Apple Silicon, out-of-the-box high-quality audio, and a custom initial setup wizard based on the Calamares graphical installer.

That’s right, just like I reported last year in December when Fedora Asahi Remix was officially released for Apple Silicon Macs, you can now enjoy all the goodies of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment.

In addition to the flagship variant with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is also available with a GNOME variant featuring the latest and greatest GNOME 46 desktop environment series for those who don’t want their Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma.

Moreover, there’s now a Fedora Server variant of Fedora Asahi Remix for those who want to turn their Apple Silicon Macs into servers or for other types of headless deployments, as well as a Minimal image for Apple Silicon Mac users who want to build their own, custom Fedora Asahi Remix experience from the ground up.

Fedora Asahi Remix 40 can be installed right now on supported Apple Silicon Macs using these instructions. Existing Fedora Asahi Remix 39 users can upgrade their installations following the official Fedora Linux upgrade process.

Fedora Asahi Remix is currently supported on MacBook Air M1 and M2, MacBook Pro M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, Mac Mini M1, M2, and M2 Pro, Mac Studio M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra, as well as iMac M1 devices. For more details, check out the official website.

Image credits: Fedora Project

