Fedora Asahi Remix Officially Released for Apple Silicon Macs

Announced in early August and initially planned for the end of the month, the Fedora Asahi Remix distribution is finally here for those who want to install the Fedora Linux operating system on their Apple Silicon Macs.

Previously a remix of Arch Linux ARM, the Fedora Asahi Remix distribution is the result of a multi-year collaboration between the Asahi Linux project and the Fedora Project, enabling you to have a proper daily driver on your Apple Silicon Mac thanks to Fedora Linux’s excellent 64-bit ARM support.

The distro is based on the latest Fedora Linux 39 release and ships with the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment by default, using Wayland. This promises a smooth Linux desktop experience on Apple hardware similar to macOS.

“Experience seamless HiDPI support in our KDE Plasma builds, even across multiple displays with different display scales,” said the Asahi Linux project. And with upcoming improvements in the Wayland ecosystem, we’ll be able to support new technologies such as HDR and display notches, as well as proper display calibration.”

Fedora Asahi Remix also comes with XWayland for those who want to run X11 apps. In addition, it features non-conformant OpenGL 3.3 support including GPU-accelerated geometry shaders and transform feedback, PipeWire by default with WirePlumber, as well as the Calamares graphical installer.

This Fedora Linux remix for Apple Silicon is currently supported on MacBook Air M1 and M2, MacBook Pro M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, Mac Mini M1, M2, and M2 Pro, Mac Studio M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra, as well as iMac M1 devices.

Mac Pro devices will be supported as well in a future release (based on Fedora Linux 40), which also promises OpenGL 4.x and Vulkan support to unlock the full potential of Apple Silicon graphics.

Until then, you can download and install Fedora Asahi Remix right now from the official website if you want to install it on your Apple Silicon Mac. Apart from the flagship edition featuring the KDE Plasma desktop, the distro also supports the latest GNOME 45 desktop environment.

