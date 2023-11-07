Fedora Linux 39 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5

After several delays, the Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 39 as the latest stable version of this Red Hat-sponsored GNU/Linux distribution for the masses featuring the latest technologies and Open Source apps.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the Fedora Linux 39 release is here with some of the latest desktop environments for its flavors, including GNOME 45 for the Fedora Workstation flagship edition, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS for the KDE Plasma edition, Cinnamon 5.8 for the Cinnamon edition, and Budgie 10.8 for the Budgie edition.

Under the hood of all Fedora Linux 39 editions there’s an updated GNU toolchain consisting of GCC 13.2, GNU Binutils 2.40, GNU C Library (Glibc) 2.38, and GDB (GNU Debugger) 13.2, as well as updated default apps including the latest LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series and Mozilla Firefox 119 web browser.

Fedora Linux 39 is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit (amd64) and AArch64 (arm64) platforms. Of course, this release is intended for new installations as existing Fedora Linux 38 users should be able to upgrade their installations soon using the built-in package management system.

Regarding the package management system, the new Fedora Linux release fails to bring the updated DNF5 package manager promising faster operations. It also doesn’t ship with the long-awaited Anaconda installer that promises a refreshed user interface and new features when installing Fedora Linux.

Other changes in Fedora Linux 39 include less-expensive gp3 storage volumes for the Fedora Cloud images for AWS (Amazon Web Services), the latest Mesa 23.2.1 graphics stack for Linux gamers, as well as new artwork, including new light and dark default wallpapers.

Official Fedora Linux editions include Workstation, Server, IoT, Cloud, CoreOS, Silverblue, Kinoite, Sericea, Onyx, KDE Plasma, Xfce, Budgie, Cinnamon, LXQt, LXDE, MATE, i3, Sway, SoaS, Phosh, Astronomy, Comp Neuro, Design Suite, Games, Jam, Python Classroom, Robotics Suite, Scientific, and Security Lab.

