Darktable 3.0.2 RAW Image Editor Improves Camera Support, Adds Enhancements

Darktable 3.0.2 has been released as the second maintenance update to the Darktable 3.0 series, adding some minor enhancements to the user interface, along with improved camera support.

This is a maintenance update that adds a few new features and updated camera support. Among the new features and changes, Darktable now allows for larger vignette scale, adds the Ctrl+Click shortcut for renaming module instances, and allows to group blend modes by category.

To keep user’s modifications, a pseudo preset is now available in the White Balance module. Also, in the Crop & Rotate module, it’s now possible to allow only vertical composition change by using the Shift modifier when dragging the crop area, as well as horizontal composition change by using the Ctrl modifier.

It also fixes a bunch of bugs to improve color peaking mode in culling mode, the single expanded module, watermark support, gradient mask rotation, support for Lut 3D files, as well as upward compatibility support in base adjustment module.

Darktable 3.0.2 also adds base image support for the Fujifilm GFX 100 (compressed), Fujifilm X-Pro3 (compressed), Fujifilm X100V (compressed), Nikon COOLPIX P950 (12bit-uncompressed), Nikon Z 50 (12bit and 14bit-compressed), Olympus E-M1 Mark III, and Sony Alpha 6100 cameras.

Furthermore, base image support is now also available for several cameras from Panasonic, including the Panasonic DC-S1 (3:2), Panasonic DC-S1R (3:2), Panasonic DC-TZ91 (4:3), Panasonic DC-TZ95 (4:3), Panasonic DC-TZ96 (4:3), and Panasonic DC-ZS80 (4:3).

On top of that, this release brings white balance presets for the Canon EOS 77D, Canon EOS 9000D, Nikon COOLPIX P1000, Olympus E-M1 Mark III, Olympus E-PL6, Olympus TG-5, Panasonic DC-GH5, and Samsung NX1 cameras, and noise profile for Olympus E-M1 Mark III.

You can download the source tarball of the Darktable 3.0.2 release right now from its GitHub page. However, I highly recommend that you install it from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.



