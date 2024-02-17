Darktable 4.6.1 Released with Performance Improvements and Bug Fixes

The darktable 4.6.1 open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editor has been released today as the first maintenance update in the latest darktable 4.6 stable series adding performance improvements and bug fixes.

Starting with this release, darktable’s image discovery functionality from the import dialog will be performed asynchronously, which means that long directory parsings can be interrupted by selecting another location or unchecking the recursive mode.

The darktable 4.6.1 release also improves the application’s overall performance by fixing some OpenCL code paths that may generate garbled or unprocessed output without reporting the issue back to the pixel-pipe.

This release also fixes an issue with importing images in recursive mode, properly displays thumbnails for images discovered in sub-directories when importing images in recursive mode, improves the RGBE image loader, and fixes memory and resource leaks in the QOI image loader.

Also fixed is an issue with the displaying of guidelines in the Rotate and Perspective module, non-persistent zoom level in culling mode when switching images, crashes related to details mask on systems with low GPU or memory, as well as incorrect rendering of an initial snapshot after creating a second snapshot.

The list of bug fixes continues with a fix for OpenCL startup for various graphics cards, a Lighttable scrolling freeze when using a trackpad, compatibility issues with HDR-created DNG files, a possible crash that occurred when using the capture’s live view mode, and a crash in the RAW Chromatic Aberrations module.

darktable 4.6.1 now keeps selected styles in the style dialog after editing them, prevents undershoots while interpolating in Lens Correction, Rotate and Perspective, Retouch, and Liquify modules, and includes a LibRaw fix for artifacts when decoding high-ISO Canon CR3 files.

The collection selection for ISO, aperture, and aspect ratio has been improved as well in this release to work in all locales independent of any locale-specific decimal separator. Various other bugs were addressed as well, so check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details.

Under the hood, the libavif dependency has been updated to version 0.9.3. You can download darktable 4.6.1 right now from the official website for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems. Linux users can also install darktable as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

Image credits: Darktable

