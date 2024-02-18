DebConf24 Debian Conference to Be Held in South Korea from July 28 to August 4

The Debian Project’s developer conference for 2024, DebConf24, will be held in the city of Busan in South Korea, and it will take place between July 28th and August 4th.

Busan is a large port city in South Korea known for its beaches, mountains, and temples. Initially, the DebConf24 conference was planned to happen in Haifa, Israel, but due to the current state of affairs in Israel, the DebConf committee decided to change the location.

DebConf24 will take place from July 28th to August 4th, 2024. As usual, the Debian conference will kick off with the usual DebCamp hacking session, which is scheduled from July 21st until July 27th, welcoming all Debian developers.

DebConf is the main event of the year for the Debian Project and represents a vital experience for Debian developers and users from all over the world, who can get together to share their knowledge and lay down the plans for the next major release of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system.

Earlier this month, the Debian Project’s DebConf team held the DebConf24 logo contest asking the community for an image that would represent the host city of Busan, the host nation of South Korea, and the 25th Debian Developer Conference.

The winner was announced as Woohee Yang, whose beautiful new logo for DebConf24 will be used to promote the DebConf24 conference (you can see it at the top of the article). Woohee Yang is part of the local team for DebConf at Busan.

The final schedule for DebConf24 is yet to be published and no talks have been accepted yet, so you can still submit an event proposal. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the official website for more details about accommodation, travel information, bursaries, and other info related to the Debian conference for 2024.

Image credits: Woohee Yang

