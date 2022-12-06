digiKam 7.9 Open-Source Photo Management App Released with Various Improvements

The team behind the digiKam open-source, free, and cross-platform photo management software announced today the release and general availability of digiKam 7.9 as the latest stable update that brings various improvements and bug fixes.

digiKam 7.9 is here about three months after digiKam 7.8 and it’s a maintenance update that only brings some improvements to the core functionality of the software. For example, it improves importing of coordinates from image metadata and improves the performance of album management from a remote database.

It also improves the management of faces location from image metadata, fixes Google photo login and remote album management, improves ISO date format support from image metadata, improves importing and merging of tags from image metadata, and improves backward compatibility for database schema migration.

The internal components from the AppImage bundle for GNU/Linux systems have been upgraded in this release to Qt 5.15.7 LTS, KDE Frameworks 5.99, Libraw 20221123, ExifTool 12.51, and GMicQt 3.1.6. These core components include important stability improvements and bug fixes. Also updated in this release is the application internationalization.

With this release, the digiKam devs also announced that they are now using the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system to compile the AppImage bundle to provide users with better backward binary compatibility with current GNU/Linux distributions.

digiKam 7.9 is available for download right now from the official website. Meanwhile, the devs are working hard on the next major release of the software, digiKam 8.0, which will be ported to the latest Qt 6 framework. digiKam 8.0 will be available for public beta testing this Christmas, while the final release is expected on April 2023.

