digiKam 8.2 Open-Source Photo Management App Is Now Available for Download

digiKam, the open-source, free, and cross-platform professional photo management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows, has been updated to version 8.2, a release that brings multiple bug fixes and updated core components.

digiKam 8.2 is here after about four months after the digiKam 8.1 release, which introduced four new templates for 6.8 inch photo papers in the Print Creator feature, added the ability to remove all face tags from selected items and to remove all tags from selected items except face tags, and improved the usability of the Image Properties sidebar tab.

There are no new features in digiKam 8.2 as it’s mostly a bugfix release improving support for the GEO Tag Editor, the ability to remove “Unknown” face tags from a photo, editing RAW images with ART, RawTherapee, or Darktable 2 Gmic, saving of tags on exit, Tesseract OCR, as well as conversion of Panasonic rw2 files to DNG.

This release also improves support for thumbnails of TIFF files to no longer be displayed at low resolution with visible color bands, exporting of images to Google Photos, the Slideshow feature to prevent the monitor from powering off during the slideshow, and support for JPEG-XL images.

The Lighttable has been updated as well in digiKam 8.2 to correclty display active AF points and to show active AF points for the Canon EOS R7 camera. Moreover, this release adds support to filter by video framerate greater than 60fps, improves support for some JPG images that couldn’t be previewed or opened, and improves saving of images with the .tiff extension instead of .tif.

There’s also better Wayland support when using the AppImage bundle of digiKam as the titlebar is now displayed correctly. In addition, the “Open with…” menu option now works as expected when using the AppImage bundle on Linux systems.

digiKam 8.2 also fixes some problems with the Editor-LensCorrection plugin and the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), improves detection of Samsung Android phones, adds support for writing special characters (è, í, ó) in the Tag search box, and adds support for downloading more than 1000 photos at once from Google Photos.

With this release, digiKam can now create the xmp for xcf files, speeds up importing of HEIF files, allows importing of albums from Google Photos, better supports HiDPI screens, and fully supports H.264 video playback on Raspberry Pi 4 computers.

Of course, numerous other bugs and crashes have been squashed in this release, so check out the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, if you want to use digiKam to organize and manage your photo library, you can download the digiKam 8.2 release right now from the official website.

