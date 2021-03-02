Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 1.04 Released with Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 “Buster” Updates

The Emmabuntüs Collective informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of a new update to their Debian-based Emmabuntüs Linux distribution, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 1.04.

About four month in development, Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition 3 1.04 comes packed with all the updates from the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, more specifically it’s based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 update released last month with 45 security updates and 56 other updated packages with bug fixes.

This means the educational distro is now up to date and safe to use by anyone on their personal computers. Offering up-to-date systems, especially for educational use, is very important and Emmabuntüs Debian Edition does a good job at keeping its users updated at all times.

The Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 1.04 release also polishes the software selection a bit by removing some redundant packages from the default installation/live media. These include the now obsolete Adobe Flash Player, the Jitsi open-source video conferencing software and Java 8.

They also removed Redshift, the tool you can use to adjusts the color temperature of your screen according to your surroundings, which appears to no longer function after the latest update of the Geoclue D-Bus service, inducing a problem related to the GDPR under the Xfce and LXQt desktop environments.

In addition, Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition 3 1.04 comes with some new software to replace old ones. For example, the proprietary TeamViewer remote desktop software was replaced with DWService, Microsoft’s proprietary Skype VoIP client was replaced with Jami SIP-compatible distributed peer-to-peer softphone and SIP-based instant messenger, and FreeTube is now used instead of SMTube on the 64-bit version,

Noteworthy updates in this release include the Mozilla Firefox ESR 78.8.0 web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.6.0 email and news client, Kiwix 2.0.5 offline reader, Ancestris 10 free genealogy software, and MultiSystem 1.0454 tool for creating USB drives that can boot multiple distros.

The new release is available for download right now from the official website. However, existing users don’t need to download the new ISO images to keep their installations up to date, but only to ensure they have all the latest updates installed from the stable software repositories.

Meanwhile, the Emmabuntüs Collective team continues working hard on the next major release of their Debian-based and educational oriented distro, Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition 4, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, due out in Summer 2021.

Last updated 23 hours ago