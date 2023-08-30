Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 Is Here Based on Debian GNU/Linux 12.1

Patrick d’Emmabuntüs from the Emmabuntüs Collective informs 9to5Linux.com today about the release and general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.00 as the latest stable version of this GNU/Linux distribution for refurbishing old computers.

Coming almost two years after Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4, the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 release is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.1 “Bookworm” operating system and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, which is a major bump from Linux 5.10 LTS used in the previous release.

Emmabuntüs DE 5 sticks to using a dual desktop setup with Xfce being the primary graphical environment for the live session and LXQt remaining the alternative for those who want even a lighter desktop environment. This release ships with Xfce 4.18.1 and LXQt 1.2.0 by default.

Some interesting changes in this release include a new script to run os-prober for those who want to install Emmabuntüs DE 5 alongside a Windows operating system, improved startup time in live mode, improved Calamares installation under WMware, and adoption of systemd-zram-generator instead of zram-tools as a simple and fast mechanism to configure swap on /dev/zram* devices.

Due to a new ISO compression mode implemented in this release, Emmabuntüs DE 5 doesn’t come with PlayOnLinux and Wine to save space. In addition, the devs disabled the information message about Debian’s non-free-firmware repository.

Other than that, the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 release comes with updated apps, packages, and security patches from the upstream Debian Bookworm repositories. Check out the release announcement page for more details about these updates.

Meanwhile, if you want to give Emmabuntüs DE 5 a try, you can download the 1.00 release right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below. The Emmabuntüs Linux distribution was originally designed to facilitate the reconditioning of old computers donated to humanitarian organizations.

Last updated 56 mins ago