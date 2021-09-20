Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.00 Officially Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

Patrick d’Emmabuntüs informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability for download of the highly-anticipated Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.00 distribution for refurbishing old computers and anyone who wants to discover GNU/Linux.

As Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” has been officially released last month, it was just a matter of time until the Emmabuntüs Collective put together the final details of their Emmabuntüs Debian Edition (DE) 4 release series, which is derived from the Debian GNU/Linux 11 operating system series, of course, supporting both the Xfce and LXQt desktop environments.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.00 features the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, along with the LXQt 0.16.0 desktop environment, which you can select from the first run, an OEM install mode via the Calamares graphical installer, and new tools, including VeraCrypt, GtkHash, Linux Mint’s Warpinator, and zram-tools.

To keep with the times and offer users free alternatives to popular proprietary software, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.00 replaces TeamViewer with DWService, Skype with Jami, PulseEffects with PulseAudio-Equalizer, and completely removes the now obsolete Adobe Flash Player plugin. In addition, it adds support for installing the open-source desktop YouTube player FreeTube via the Internet.

On top of all that, this release ships with a new Ice theme designed by Juliette Taka and a revamped Emmabuntüs logo designed by JCZ, updated tutorials for the installation and presentation of the distribution, as well as an updated “The beginner’s handbook Debian Bullseye” by arpinux.

“We want to warmly thank them here, for their outstanding graphic contribution to the Emmabuntüs DE4 distribution, and concerning both the dark and light themes,” said Patrick d’Emmabuntüs.

Among some of the noteworthy software included in this release, there’s the LibreOffice office suite, Mozilla Firefox ESR and Falkon web browsers, Mozilla Thunderbird email and news client, Geany IDE, Darktable RAW image editor, Audacity audio editor, HandBrake video transcoder, Kdenlive video editor, Inkscape SVG editor, GCompris educational suite, and many others.

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.00 is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit and 32-bit computers.

