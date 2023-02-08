Endless OS 5.0 Is Out with Refreshed Desktop Experience, Wayland Support

The Endless Foundation promoted Endless OS 5.0 to the stable channel for everyone to download and install the latest version of their Debian-based and app-centric operating system for general use.

Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”, Endless OS 5.0 is finally here with its refreshed desktop interface built on top of the GNOME 41 desktop environment and running on top of the next-generation Wayland display protocol for improved privacy, security, and a performance boost over X11.

The refreshed desktop experience consists of a bottom dash that includes all your favorite and running apps, as well as a top panel that gives you quick access to system settings, calendar, and app menus.

Since Endless OS is an app-centric operating system, the new release comes with an all-new App Center that no longer features hard-coded lists of apps and promises to make it easier than ever to find, download, and install all the apps you need for your daily computing needs.

Talking about apps, Endless OS 5.0 comes with more apps in the Flatpak universal binary format to give you the freedom to remove them if you don’t use them. These include File Roller, GNOME Calculator, GNOME Contacts, GNOME Fonts, GNOME Logs, Shotwell, and Gedit.

Endless OS 5.0 also comes with improved multi-GPU support as the system UI and most apps now use the integrated graphics card by default to save battery life on laptops. GPU-demanding apps like video games or 3D graphics software will be automatically launched with the discrete GPU. There’s also a new “Launch using Discrete Graphics Card” right-click context menu entry for manually launching apps with the discrete GPU.

Support for multi-touch gestures on touchpads and trackpads has landed as well in Endless OS 5.0 for multitasking, along with support for multiple workspaces in the new Activities Overview to better organize your work and be more productive.

Other noteworthy changes include built-in parental controls in System Settings, a new default wallpaper, OSTree 2022.1, and the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. There’s been a lot improved throughout Endless OS so you’ll have to check it out yourself by downloading the ISO image from the official website.

Last updated 1 hour ago