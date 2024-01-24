Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.0 Brings Linux 6.5, Raspberry Pi 5 Support

ParrotSec announced today the release and general availability of Parrot OS 6.0 as the latest version of this Debian-based security-oriented distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.

Parrot OS 6.0 is here almost a year after Parrot OS 5.2 and it’s based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series. However, the devs decided not to ship Parrot OS 6.0 with Debian Bookworm’s long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel but with the newer Linux 6.5 kernel series for better hardware support due to backporting DKMS modules for Wi-Fi drivers.

This release also ships with an improved installation experience thanks to the Calamares installer, updated system appearance for a fresh look (yet still using the MATE desktop), PipeWire as the default audio system replacing PulseAudio, GRUB fail-safe boot options for more reliable and safe booting, and VirtualBox backported from Debian Sid for enhanced virtualization support.

As expected, all the included penetration testing tools have been updated to give you access to the latest hacking methods and techniques, and an experimental containerization feature was introduced for unsupported tools to improve flexibility. Also, Parrot OS 6.0 includes a new libc6 library and Python 3.11 to enable various tools to be upgraded to their latest upstream version.

“This will enable future versions of Parrot to bring in several tools that were either deprecated/dropped in the past, or that were never added before due to their integration complexity,” explained the devs.

Parrot OS 6.0 is available for download right now for new installations from the official website in multiple flavors including Security Edition, Home Edition, and Hack The Box Edition. Existing Parrot OS users can upgrade to the new release by running the commands below twice in a terminal emulator.

sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade

The Raspberry Pi Edition of Parrot OS 6.0 will be available shortly with support for Raspberry Pi 5 so I’ll do some testing and write a review to let you guys know how this distro works on the latest Raspberry Pi computer.

Last updated 38 mins ago