MX Linux Raspberry Pi Edition Officially Released for Raspberry Pi 5 and 4 SBCs

The developers behind the Debian-based MX Linux distribution have released a Raspberry Pi edition today for those who want to run the operating system on Raspberry Pi single-board computers.

Initially announced in mid-November 2023, the MX Linux Raspberry Pi Edition has been tested on Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 400, and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers. It uses the Chromium open-source web browser by default and a first-time setup wizard in TUI mode to configure your installation.

The MX Linux devs explain the use of Chromium instead of Mozilla Firefox as the default web browser for the Raspberry Pi edition in a blog post, saying that their choice was due to the startup speed of Chromium versus Firefox on the Raspberry Pi hardware.

The Raspberry Pi edition is based on the MX Linux 23.1 “Libretto” release, which is derived from the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series. Xfce 4.18 is used as the default desktop environment and the system runs on top of Debian Bookworm’s long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series.

Users who want to try the MX Linux distribution on their Raspberry Pi computers will need an SD memory card or USB driver with at least 16GB of free disk space. The system includes the official MX Tools and gives users access to the official MX Linux repositories.

However, users should keep in mind that this MX Linux edition comes with a smaller set of default applications as the devs want to offer a lightweight and fast solution for the tiny computers. Of course, you will be able to install more apps using the MX Package Installer utility.

As a known issue, the devs note the fact that the first-time setup wizard of the Raspberry Pi edition is currently available only in the English language. Despite this, users of non-English languages will be able to choose the system language during the setup.

Without further ado, you can download the official Raspberry Pi edition right now using the direct download link below for your convenience or from the official website. Please note that this edition is only available for the AArch64 (ARM64) hardware architecture.

