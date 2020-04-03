ExTiX “The Ultimate Linux System” Gets a Mini Version Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Linux 5.6

Arne Exton released today a new version of his ExTiX “The Ultimate Linux System” distribution with a “Mini” flavor featuring the lightweight LXQt desktop environment.

ExTiX 20.4 is now available for download, and it’s the first release of the so-called “The Ultimate Linux System” distribution that’s based on the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system.

This is also the first release of this Ubuntu-based distribution to ship with the recently released Linux 5.6 kernel series (Linux kernel 5.6.2 is included by default) and a “Mini” version, which features the lightweight and modern LXQt desktop environment.

What makes the Mini version of ExTiX interesting is that the ISO image has only 1GB in size, making it not only fast to download, but also fast to run from RAM (using the “Load to RAM” boot option).

As with most of Arne Exton’s distributions, ExTiX 20.4 comes pre-installed with Refracta Snapshot, an utility that lets users create their own live and installable ExTiX/Ubuntu-based distros.

“The best thing with ExTiX 20.4 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu 20.04 system. So easy that a ten year child can do it,” said Arne Exton.

Refracta Snapshot lets you change everything you want in the system to create a unique and entirely new Ubuntu 20.04 LTS live system, and you don’t even have to install ExTiX on your personal computer to use it.

If you want to be the first to use a GNU/Linux distribution based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the LXQt desktop environment and running Linux 5.6, you can download ExTiX 20.4 right now.