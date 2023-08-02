Fedora Asahi Remix Announced as the Flagship Distro for Apple Silicon

The Asahi Linux Project announced today Fedora Asahi Remix as their new flagship distro with the ultimate goal to provide users with a polished Linux experience on the Apple Silicon.

Fedora Project is holding these days the Flock To Fedora annual contributor-focused conference and among various other news, the Asahi Linux Project unveiled their flagship distribution based on Fedora Linux, aiming for a final release at the end of August 2023.

“We’re confident that this new flagship will get us much closer to our goal of a polished Linux experience on Apple Silicon, and we hope you will enjoy using it as much as we’re enjoying working on it,” said the devs.

As you may know, if you ever wanted to install Linux on an Apple computer, the Asahi Linux project’s goal was always to bring full Linux support to Apple Silicon (e.g. Apple M1, Apple M2, etc.) for all GNU/Linux distributions, mainly focusing their work on the kernel and bootloaders.

Until now, the Asahi Linux project used a remix of Arch Linux ARM to let adventurous users who wanted to try their work on the Apple Silicon install a usable distro. But it wasn’t enough as the team wanted more in-depth cooperation with major distros to bring their work directly to them.

And so the Fedora Asahi Remix was born in late 2021. Over the past couple of years, the Asahi Linux devs worked closely with the Fedora Linux team to fully integrate Apple Silicon support into Fedora Linux.

As mentioned before, the final release of Fedora Asahi Remix is set to hit the streets at the end of this month if everything goes according to plan. Fedora Asahi Remix will serve as Asahi Linux’s flagship distro for anyone who wants to install Fedora Linux on Apple Silicon hardware.

Until the final release sees the light of day, you can give it a try by following the instructions on the official website.

