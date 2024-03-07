Fedora Project Now Considering Dropping XOrg Session from Fedora 41 Workstation

The Fedora Project is now considering dropping the XOrg (X11) session by default starting with the Fedora Linux 41 release, due out later this year, for its flagship Fedora Linux Workstation edition featuring the GNOME desktop.

After deciding to remove the XOrg session for its Fedora KDE Spin starting with the upcoming Fedora Linux 40 release, which will ship with the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, the Fedora Project now wants to do the same with the Fedora Workstation edition.

Fedora Linux going Wayland-only has been in discussion for a long time now, but it looks like it is finally going to happen this year, which I always said will be the year of the Wayland desktop. Dropping the XOrg session by default from the Workstation edition has been approved for Fedora Linux 41, according to this Fedora Pagure thread.

“Fedora Workstation WG discussed this today and we agreed we should do this for Fedora 41, since it is really too late already for F40 (Fedora Linux 40) and it should really be handled as a System Wide Change anyway,” said Jens Petersen, Software Engineering Manager at Red Hat.

As you can imagine, not everyone in the Fedora Linux community is happy as some users are complaining about screen readers and other accessibility features not working well on the Wayland session. However, the Fedora Project is confident that these issues will be addressed before Fedora Linux 41 hits the streets.

While development on Fedora Linux 41 kicked off in early February as Rawhide, this change hasn’t been documented properly in the Fedora Wiki at the moment of writing. The final release of Fedora Linux 41 is expected sometime in early or mid-November 2024 with the GNOME 47 and KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environments.

Until then, Fedora Linux 40 will be out in late April or early May with the soon-to-be-released GNOME 46 desktop environment series for the Workstation edition and the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Spin. The beta version of Fedora Linux 40 is expected later this month.

