fwupd 1.9.5 Released with Support for More Devices, Optional Passim Support

fwupd 1.9.5 Linux firmware upgrading utility has been released today with support for more devices, as well as a couple of new features and several bug fixes.

fwupd 1.9.5 is here just two weeks after version 1.9.4, which introduced support for Genesys GL352350 and GL3590, Logitech Huddle, Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub, PixArt BLE HPAC OTA, Quectel RM520, Synaptics Triton, VIA VL122, VL817S and VL822T devices, as well as Wacom One 13 and One 12 tablets.

This release enables firmware upgrading on the System76 Launch 3, Launch Heavy 3, and Thelio IO 2 devices, HP Rata/Remi BLE mice, Genesys GL3525S USB hub, Luxshare Quad USB4 dock, as well as EPOS ADAPT 1×5, Fibocom FM101, and Foxconn T99W373 devices.

A couple of new features have been introduced in this update, namely optional support for the Passim local caching server and support for using the fwupdtool get-devices --json command.

Several bugs were addressed in fwupd 1.9.5 to allow the addition of UF2 devices without a filesystem UUID, correctly read the size of Synaptics Panamera MST firmware, prevent returning of historical results with no AppStream ID, as well as to make firmware USI dock flashing more reliable.

In addition, this release fixes parallel building when using a machine with a lot of CPU cores, fixes uninhibiting of the ModemManager network management tool after the fastboot flash command has finished, removes the default-installed fwupd-refresh systemd preset, sorts composite updates by the device order when required, and records the update state of success when the device is returned to runtime.

fwupd 1.9.5 is available for download from the project’s GitHub page as a source tarball that you’ll have to compile on your GNU/Linux distribution. If compiling apps from sources is not your cup of tea, you should be able to install the new fwupd version from your distro’s repositories in the next few days.

