Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 21 Released with New Gaming Flavor, LXQt 0.17 and Xfce 4.16

The Russian made Calculate Linux distribution has been updated to version 21, the first release of this Gentoo-based distro in 2021 bringing some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and a new flavor.

It’s been almost a year since the last Calculate Linux release, which celebrated project’s 20th anniversary, and now a new major release saw the light of day, Calculate Linux 21, introducing a new flavor for Linux gamers.

Meet Calculate Container Games, a new Calculate Linux flavor designed as a solution for playing modern games on Steam anywhere, on any device. It is based on the Calculate Scratch Server flavor and uses Valve’s recently released Steam Link app to play on any TV set, phone, laptop, tablet, etc.

“We tested Calculate Container Games on a variety of graphics hardware. Steam provides video with resolutions that are not supported by the monitor connected to the server, and you can even run Steam with no monitor at all,” said the devs.

Another cool new feature of the Calculate Linux 21 release is that the Btrfs file system is now used by default for new installations. On top of that, the distro is now using Zstd compression for binary packages to make updating and installation faster, and offers support for HiDPI scaling at user profile setup time.

The Calculate Linux 21 release also updates the rest of the flavors. This includes Calculate Linux Desktop, which now ships with the LXQt 0.17, Xfce 4.16, KDE Plasma 5.20.5, MATE 1.24, and Cinnamon 4.6.7 desktop environments.

All Calculate Linux flavors are now powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series. Among other changes, this release introduces faster domain profile setup, much faster domain profile synchronization, improved support for NVIDIA GPUs and some laptops, as well as elogind as a replacement for ConsoleKit.

You can download Calculate Linux 21 right now from the release announcement page. It is available in multiple flavors, including Calculate Linux Desktop KDE, Calculate Linux Desktop Xfce, Calculate Linux Desktop LXQt, Calculate Linux Desktop Cinnamon, Calculate Linux Desktop MATE, Calculate Linux Xfce Scientific, Calculate Linux Directory Server, Calculate Linux Server, and Calculate Linux Scratch Server.

The new ISO images are here only for new deployments as existing Calculate Linux users need only to update their installation to receive the new version and all of its improvements, updated packages, etc.

Last updated 22 hours ago