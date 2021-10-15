GNOME 41 Desktop Lands in openSUSE Tumbleweed, KDE Plasma 5.23 Is Coming Soon

Dominique Leuenberger published today a brief review over what landed in the software repositories of the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling-release distribution in the past two weeks, including the latest GNOME 41 desktop enviornment.

The GNOME 41 desktop environment series was released at the end of September 2021, and is slowly making its way into the stable software repositories of various rolling-release distributions. It still didn’t arrive for Arch Linux users, but it landed in openSUSE Tumbleweed.

GNOME 41 isn’t a huge release like GNOME 40 was, but it brings some interesting features that fans of the desktop environment might find appealing. For example, there’s a new Mobile Network settings panel to set up 2G, 3G, 4G, and GSM/LTE mobile connections, and a new Connections app for remote desktop connections.

It also introduces initial support for apps to request a particular power mode, and there’s now a new power profile in GNOME Control Center called Performance mode, which might come in handy when gaming. In addition, GNOME 41 adds a new Multitasking settings panel to control various multitasking options.

If you can’t wait any longer for GNOME 41 to arrive in the software repositories of your favorite distro and you want to use it right now, you can download and install the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed Live GNOME ISO snapshot from here.

But GNOME 41 did not land alone, as openSUSE Tumbleweed users can now enjoy many of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software, including PipeWire 0.3.38, Firefox 93, Samba 4.15, Squid 5.2, LibreOffice 7.2.2, openSSH 8.8p1, LLVM 13, PostgreSQL 14, Mesa 21.2.3, Apache 2.4.51, Rust 1.55, and Linux kernel 5.14.9.

And, if you don’t like the GNOME desktop environment, Dominique Leuenberger has some good new for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment as the just released KDE Plasma 5.23 series will soon arrive in openSUSE Tumbleweed’s repos, along with the latest KDE Frameworks 5.87 software suite.

Also making their way into the stable repositories of openSUSE Tumbleweed during the next couple of weeks are Coreutils 9.0, RPM 4.13, OpenSSL 3.0, GNU Bison 3.8.2, and GnuPG 2.3.2, so make sure that you keep your Tumbleweed installations up to date at all times.

