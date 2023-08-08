GNOME.Asia 2023 Will Take Place in Kathmandu for the GNOME 46 Desktop

The GNOME Foundation announced today that it has opened the Call For Participation for its forthcoming GNOME.Asia 2023 conference for those who want to attend and submit talk proposals.

The GNOME.Asia Summit 2023 event will be held at St. Xavier’s College in Kathmandu, Nepal, between December 1st and December 3rd. The conference’s primary focus is on the GNOME desktop, GNOME apps, and the GNOME platform development tools.

This year’s GNOME.Asia event will focus on the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series, which will be released sometime in late March 2024. Since the event will be held in Kathmandu, the codename of the GNOME 46 series will be “Kathmandu”.

“The Summit brings together the GNOME community in Asia to provide a forum for users, developers, foundation leaders, governments, and businesses to discuss current technology and future developments,” said GNOME Foundation’s Caroline Henriksen.

The Call for Participation seeks the submission of talk proposals on a wide range of topics, including but not limited to contributing to GNOME, UI design, accessibility, icons and graphic design, developing GNOME on embedded systems or open hardware, contributing to Linux and FLOSS, as well as Linux kernel and development.

The GNOME Foundation is also interested in different topics related to Free/Libre and Open Source Software (OSS), the development and promotion of other Open Source projects, and the development and promotion of open-source operating systems like Debian GNU/Linux, Fedora Linux, openSUSE, Ubuntu, and FreeBSD.

Those interested in submitting talk proposals can do it here, but keep in mind that the deadline for submissions is September 1st, 2023. It’s also important to remember that the sessions will be scheduled for 30 or 50 minutes.

Don’t hesitate to also visit the official website of the GNOME.Asia 2023 conference for more details about the location, accommodation, and any other important details in case you want to attend. The event will take place in-person and online.

Image credits: GNOME Foundation

