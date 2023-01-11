GnuCash 5.0 Accounting Software Promises New Stock Transaction Assistant, More

GnuCash 5.0 free, open-source, and cross-platform accounting software is in the works and promises some interesting new features for those of you who like to manage your finances on your GNU/Linux distributions.

The upcoming major release comes with a new Stock Transaction Assistant that can be accessed from the Actions menu. This feature will guide you through entering most investment transactions for bonds, mutual funds, and stocks.

Another new feature in GnuCash 5.0 is an Investment Lots report, which displays a graph of capital gains and losses in a period by investment lot. This feature works only when you use the View Lots dialog to manage capital gains and losses and can be accessed from the Reports > Assets & Liabilities menu.

Also new in the upcoming GnuCash 5.0 release is a “More Properties” tab on the New/Edit Account dialog, which makes it easier for you to set low and high limits on an account. This new tab is accompanied by a new “Balance Limit” column on the Accounts Page, which will display an indicator when the account balance falls above or below the set limit.

Among other changes, there’s a single “Import from AQBanking” menu item that supports importing of any file format supported by the AQBanking free online-banking library, which replaces the import menu items for the DTAUS, MT940, and MT942 formats, as well as a new drop-down list in the register’s description field quickfill to list possible completions.

On top of that, GnuCash 5.0 will come with a new Finance::Quote interface rewritten in C++, support for the new GMenu/GMenuModel system for its GTK menu structure, new commands for gnucash-cli (the command-line version of GnuCash), and changes Unicode normalization for string matches from NFKC to NFC, which will affect fonts and positional variants.

Of course, there will also be many bug fixes and other under-the-hood improvements to make GnuCash the best possible free accounting software out there. There’s no release date set for GnuCash 5.0, but you can try a pre-release version from the project’s GitHub page, but it’s not recommended for production use.

