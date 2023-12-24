HandBrake 1.7.2 Improves Automatic Selection of Dolby Vision Level

HandBrake 1.7.2 has been released today for this open-source, free, and cross-platform video transcoder app that you can use to convert and encode between numerous digital video files.

HandBrake 1.7.2 is here about five weeks after HandBrake 1.7 as a modest update that improves the automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level and the performance of the software on Linux systems by removing duplicate graphic assets and reducing file size.

Also for Linux users, this release fixes the file chooser on the Flatpak version of the app to open your Home directory instead of the previously selected directory, fixes the wrong destination path on the last item in the queue, and addresses some memory leaks in the GUI.

On top of that, the new HandBrake release fixes an issue in the AMD VCN, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, NVIDIA NVENC, and VP9 encoders that could cause the creation of an excessive number of keyframes, as well as unintentional automatic pass-through of closed caption side data when using the NVIDIA NVENC encoder.

For macOS systems, HandBrake 1.7.2 adds a workaround to address a crash that occurred when using VideoToolbox encoders with macOS 14 “Sonoma” on Apple Silicon Ultra machines, as well as a workaround to prevent issues when decoding H.264 videos by disabling VideoToolbox hardware decoding for Level 6.1 and 6.2.

For Windows systems, it adds Automation Properties to various controls on the audio tab for screen reader users, fixes an issue with the NVIDIA NVDEC option, addresses a startup crash related to theme loading, and fixes the subtitle language order not being honored.

Various other minor bug fixes and improvements are also present in this update. For more details, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download binaries and sources for all supported platforms, including a Flatpak for GNU/Linux distributions.

Last updated 1 second ago