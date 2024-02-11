HandBrake 1.7.3 Open-Source Video Transcoder Released with Linux Fixes

HandBrake 1.7.3 has been released today as a new maintenance update to this popular open-source, cross-platform, and free video transcoding and conversion software.

For Linux users, HandBrake 1.7.3 is here to fix the “All Files” open file dialog filter to actually show all the files and also address an issue where adding a new default audio track would automatically set the gain to -20 dB.

This release also fixes the tx3g to SSA subtitle conversion, fixes an issue that may cause incorrect detection of source FPS values, and fixes formatting for timestamps in logs.

For macOS users, HandBrake 1.7.3 addresses a regression introduced in HandBrake 1.7.2 via the workaround for VideoToolbox crashes on macOS Sonoma systems.

For Windows users, this release improves the security hardening of DLL loading within the libhb library by limiting the search scope, improves keyboard navigation on the Chapters tab, and fixes some issues with QSV decoding, drive labels, and the encoding process.

Some miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements are also present in this update to ensure a more stable and reliable video transcoding experience for users. For more details, check out the release notes on the project’s official website, from where you can also download HandBrake 1.7.3 as a Flatpak app for Linux systems.

To use the Flatpak app provided by the developers, you will need to download it to your home folder, open a terminal, and run the flatpak install HandBrake-1.7.3-x86_64.flatpak command. You will be prompted a couple of times to input your user password.

HandBrake is one of the most popular video transcoder applications available for Linux, Mac, and Windows. It supports the most common video files and formats and leverages tools like FFmpeg, x264, and x265 to create new MP4 or MKV video files from various sources. It also supports all known device types, including smartphones, tablets, as well as DVD and Blu-ray discs.

Last updated 19 mins ago