HP Linux Imaging and Printing Drivers Now Support Fedora 38 and Ubuntu 23.04

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) drivers have been updated to version 3.23.8, a release that adds support for recent Ubuntu, Fedora, and openSUSE distributions, as well as support for new HP printers.

HPLIP (HP Linux Imaging and Printing) 3.23.8 is here about three and a half months after the previous release, HPLIP 3.23.5, which only added support for 45 HP Color LaserJet Enterprise printers, to add support for some of the latest releases of popular GNU/Linux distributions, including Fedora Linux 38, Ubuntu 23.04, and openSUSE Leap 15.5.

HPLIP 3.23.8 also brings support for new printers from the HP Color LaserJet Pro series, including MFP 4301dwe, MFP 4301fdne, MFP 4301fdwe, MFP 4301cdwe, MFP 4301cfdne, MFP 4301cfdwe, MFP 4302dwe, MFP 4302fdne, MFP 4302fdwe, MFP 4302cdwe, MFP 4302fdn, MFP 4302fdw, MFP 4303dw, MFP 4303fdn, MFP 4303fdw, MFP 4303cdw, MFP 4303cfdn, MFP 4303cfdw, 4201dne, 4201dwe, 4201cdne, 4201cdwe, 4202dne, 4202dwe, 4202dn, 4202dw, 4203dn, 4203dw, 4203cdn, and 4203cdw.

In addition, it brings support for the HP DeskJet 2800 All-in-One Printer series, HP DeskJet 2800e All-in-One Printer series, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2800 All-in-One Printer series, HP DeskJet 4200 All-in-One Printer series, HP DeskJet 4200e All-in-One Printer series, HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4200 All-in-One Printer series, and HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4900 All-in-One Printer series.

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) 3.23.8 release is available for download right now from the official website. To install the new version, select your favorite distro from the drop-down list and download the automatic installer. Follow the instructions provided by HP to install HPLIP in your distribution.

The developers mentioned two known issues with the HPLIP 3.23.8 release, namely the fact that the USB print feature isn’t working correctly with firmware version 6.17.X.X for HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4303 printers, as well as an I/O error that may occur when attempting to add an HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4303 series printer via the wireless option.

Image credits: HP

Last updated 1 hour ago