Ubuntu 23.04 Official Flavors Released, Here’s What’s New

Following today’s release of Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and I want you to be the first to read about their new features and improvements right here on 9to5Linux.

Included as part of the Ubuntu 23.04 release, there are the following official flavors: Kubuntu 23.04, Xubuntu 23.04, Lubuntu 23.04, Ubuntu Unity 23.04, Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04, Edubuntu 23.04, Ubuntu Studio 23.04, Ubuntu MATE 23.04, Ubuntu Budgie 23.04, and Ubuntu Kylin 23.04.

As you can see, Ubuntu 23.04 comes with two new official flavors, namely Ubuntu Cinnamon and Edubuntu. The Edubuntu 23.04 flavor was already an official flavor but it hasn’t been updated for about nine years. The new release uses the GNOME desktop environment, just like Ubuntu.

The highlight of the Lunar Lobster series is Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04, which sees first ever release as an official Ubuntu flavor recognized by Canonical. Ubuntu Cinnamon features the latest Cinnamon 5.6 desktop environment developed and maintained by the Linux Mint developers.

Kubuntu 23.04 and Ubuntu Studio 23.04 both ship with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 22.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.104 software suites, all compiled against the Qt 5.15.8 LTS framework.

Xubuntu 23.04 ships with the latest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment and includes a Minimal ISO image. On the other hand, Lubuntu 23.04 features the LXQt 1.2.0 desktop environment by default, while the latest LXQt 1.3.0 release will be available through the Lubuntu Backports PPA, and comes with a development version of the upcoming major Calamares 3.3 installer release.

Ubuntu MATE 23.04 continues to use the MATE 1.26 desktop environment like previous releases, while Ubuntu Budgie 23.04 ships with the latest Budgie 10.7 desktop environment by default. Moreover, Ubuntu Unity 23.04 comes with the latest Unity 7.7 desktop environment and Ubuntu Kylin 23.04 uses the Qt-based UKUI 3.1 interface.

You can download the Kubuntu 23.04, Xubuntu 23.04, Lubuntu 23.04, Ubuntu Unity 23.04, Edubuntu 23.04, Ubuntu Studio 23.04, Ubuntu MATE 23.04, Ubuntu Budgie 23.04, Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04, and Ubuntu Kylin 23.04 official flavors right now from the official website.

The Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) release will be supported for nine months until January 2024.

Last updated 10 mins ago