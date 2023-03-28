Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix Becomes Official Ubuntu Flavor

The Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix distribution has officially become an official Ubuntu flavor and will join the rest of the flavors starting with the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) release.

Created and maintained by members of the Linux community, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix is an Ubuntu derivative that features the modern Cinnamon desktop environment developed by the Linux Mint team. Cinnamon Remix aims to offer a traditional approach to the modern Linux desktop.

The Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix maintainers have applied for official Ubuntu flavor status several times in the past, but only now Canonical has decided to welcome it to the family of Ubuntu flavors starting with the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) release, due out on April 20th, 2023.

“I’m happy to inform you that, per the Technical Board votes seen above (and confirmed on today’s TB meeting), Ubuntu Cinnamon has become an official Ubuntu flavor! Welcome to the family,” said Canonical’s Lukasz Zemczak.

Until now, the maintainers of Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix did a very good job keeping up with all upstream Ubuntu releases, even offering a custom version of the official wallpaper of each new Ubuntu release to match the Cinnamon desktop environment’s style.

Ubuntu Cinnamon will not be the only new official Ubuntu flavor this Spring when Ubuntu 23.04 will be released as the maintainers of Ubuntu Unity have also managed to obtain official Ubuntu flavor status last year in September.

As with Ubuntu Unity, the next step now for the Ubuntu Cinnamon maintainers is to bake daily ISO images in preparation for the upcoming Lunar Lobster release and maybe even take part in the Ubuntu 23.04 beta release later this week on March 30th.

“The user experience will continue to be the same, if not better. There will be more quality assurance, as the tracker is being setup, images are built daily and a lot of infrastructure is provided by Canonical. For new developments in Ubuntu software (such as the new Flutter-based installer), Ubuntu Cinnamon will follow the Ubuntu Desktop’s footsteps too,” said Joshua Peisach, Ubuntu Cinnamon Lead.

While we’re waiting for the Lunar Lobster to hit the streets, you can download the latest Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix release and learn more about the distribution from its official website.

