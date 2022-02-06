Inkscape 1.1.2 Delivers More Bug Fixes, Inkscape 1.2 Promises Major UX Changes

The Inkscape developers have released Inkscape 1.1.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest and greatest Inkscape 1.1 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform SVG editor software.

Coming more than four months after Inkscape 1.1.1, Inkscape 1.1.2 delivers more bug fixes for users of the Inkscape 1.1 series. These bug fixes improve various components to work as expected, such as Toolbar fields, which again use the units selected by the user as display units in Document preferences.

Also improved in Inkscape 1.1.2 is support for graphic tablet pens that have a built-in eraser tip as they now again automatically switch to the correct tool. Moreover, improves repeated copy/paste of an object into a new document with a Live Path Effect to also paste the current object rather than an outdated one.

Some of the text tools received various fixes as well, and many crashes were addressed in this update to make Inkscape more stable and reliable when editing your SVG files. Also, this release improves the saving of files with markers in the SVG1.1 format to output valid markers.

Among other noteworthy changes, this point release fixes the linking of additional paths as projection targets to the Measure Path LPE, makes mouse cursors for tools completely visible in all situations, and improves the Fill and Stroke dialog to open when clicking on the color indicator in the bottom left corner.

Under the hood, Inkscape 1.1.2 improves building with Poppler 21.11.0 certain GNU/Linux distributions, such as Slackware Linux, as well as building Inkscape with GCC 12/C++17, which will be the norm on upcoming major releases of popular GNU/Linux distributions, such as Fedora Linux 36 or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

For more details about the changes included in Inkscape 1.1.2, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, you can download the new release as a universal AppImage binary that you don’t have to install on your GNU/Linux distributions (just make it executable and run it) from the official website.

While you are enjoying the improvements above, the development team is working hard on the next major release, Inkscape 1.2, which promises major UX changes like support for multi-page documents, new snapping guides, new gradient panel, dithering, new color palette, on-canvas alignment snapping, batch export to multiple file formats, configurable toolbar, unified Layers and Objects dialogs, editable markers and dash patterns, and more.

